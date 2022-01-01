Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pierogies in
Hamburg
/
Hamburg
/
Pierogies
Hamburg restaurants that serve pierogies
Copperz Brewing Co
798 South Fourth St, Hamburg
No reviews yet
Bacon Beer Cheese Pierogies
$9.00
Four pierogies topped with bacon crumbles, beer cheese and sautéed onions.
More about Copperz Brewing Co
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Hecky's Sub Shop
315 State st., Hamburg
Avg 4.5
(88 reviews)
Pierogies
More about Hecky's Sub Shop
