Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Hamden
/
Hamden
/
Chicken Tenders
Hamden restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Succoso Burger - 3835 Whitney Ave
3835 Whitney Ave, Hamden
No reviews yet
CHICKEN TENDERS
$10.89
More about Succoso Burger - 3835 Whitney Ave
Ali Baba's Kitchen
986 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders (3 pc)
$7.25
More about Ali Baba's Kitchen
More near Hamden to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(8 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.3
(58 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(293 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(318 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(514 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(391 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(416 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston