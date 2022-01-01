Go
Hamiltons' At First and Main

Located in the heart of Charlottesville’s Downtown district, Hamiltons’ is the perfect spot for a delicious afternoon lunch or a romantic evening dinner. A cheerful, cozy atmosphere and attentive service ensure our guests enjoy an outstanding dining experience, be they Charlottesville natives, out-of-town visitors, or University students and staff. We also feature outdoor patio seating seasonally, providing our guests the opportunity to dine amidst the bustle of the Downtown Mall.

101 West Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BLUE CRAB AND CORN CHOWDER / CUP$5.00
FISH ENTREE OF THE DAY$29.00
WITH WHITE BEANS AND CAPERS, SAUTEED SPINACH, AND A DILL PICKLE AIOLI
GRILLED TENDERLOIN$33.00
WITH ASPARAGUS, DUCHESS POTATOES, AND OUR HOUSE STEAK SAUCE
NASI GORENG$18.00
Indonesian-style stir fry of shrimp, chicken, pork, and basmati rice with cucumber, peanuts, cilantro and lime
SMALL HOUSE SIDE SALAD$6.00
MIXED GREENS WITH HOUSE GINGER-SOY DRESSING, CUCUMBERS, AND TOMATOES
BLUE CRAB AND CORN CHOWDER / BOWL$9.00
with smoked bacon and chives.
GEARHARTS FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE$7.00
SMALL MIXED GREENS SALAD$9.00
with cornmeal-crusted goat
cheese, spiced Virginia pecans, sun-dried
tomatoes and ancho chili vinaigrette
ZA'ATAR SPICED HALLOUMI FRIES$9.00
WITH ROASTED RED PEPPER-TAHINI YOGURT SAUCE
Location

101 West Main St

Charlottesville VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
