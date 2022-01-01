Hamiltons' At First and Main
Located in the heart of Charlottesville’s Downtown district, Hamiltons’ is the perfect spot for a delicious afternoon lunch or a romantic evening dinner. A cheerful, cozy atmosphere and attentive service ensure our guests enjoy an outstanding dining experience, be they Charlottesville natives, out-of-town visitors, or University students and staff. We also feature outdoor patio seating seasonally, providing our guests the opportunity to dine amidst the bustle of the Downtown Mall.
101 West Main St
Location
101 West Main St
Charlottesville VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
