Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburger subs in Hanover

Go
Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve cheeseburger subs

Banner pic

 

Divino Pizzeria & Grille

1 Center Square, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger Sub$8.50
Comes with American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub$9.00
Comes with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon
More about Divino Pizzeria & Grille
Jerry & Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Jerry & Sal's Pizza

1155 carlisle st, Hanover

Avg 4.4 (1543 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger Sub$8.95
Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All subs are served with chips.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub$8.95
Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo. All subs are served with chips.
More about Jerry & Sal's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Hanover

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Antipasto Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Meatball Subs

Sliders

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Hanover to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston