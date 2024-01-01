Burritos in Harrisburg
Harrisburg restaurants that serve burritos
Masa Authentic Mexican Cuisine
316 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg
|burritos
|$11.00
Large flour tortilla, Mexican rice, pinto beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese & sour cream.
El Sol Mexican Restaurant - Downtown
18 S. 3rd Street, Harrisburg
|Birria Burrito
|$15.00
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef, rice, cheese, onions, cilantro, and topped with avocado lime dressing. Served with sides of sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and beef consomme dipping sauce.