Muffins in Healdsburg

Healdsburg restaurants
Healdsburg restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Flying Goat Coffee - ROASTERY cafe - 419 Center

419 Center Street, Healdsburg

Blackberry Orange Muffin$4.50
A simple and delicious blackberry muffin with hints of orange tucked into it.
Vegan Lemon Poppyseed Muffin (V)$4.50
Morning Glory Muffin$4.25
A delicious and nutritious morning treat full of good things: apples, carrots, almonds, raisins, coconut, ginger and cinnamon.
Item pic

 

Flying Goat Coffee - PLAZA cafe - 300 Center St

300 Center Street, Healdsburg

Vegan Lemon Poppyseed Muffin (V)$4.50
Petaluma

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

