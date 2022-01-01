Flautas in Hemet
Hemet restaurants that serve flautas
GRILL
Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet
|17. FLAUTAS
|$14.99
Deep fried flour tortillas with your choice of shredded beef or chicken
|SIDE FLAUTAS
|$7.99
Two deep fried flour tortillas with your choice of shredded beef or chicken.
Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet
1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet
|FLAUTAS
|$8.49
Rolled taquitos on flour tortilla, choice of beef or chicken topped with guacamole, cheese & sour cream
|FLAUTAS COMBO
|$9.99
Rolled taquitos on a flour tortilla, filled with choice of beef or chicken, rice and beans on the side. FREE Med drink