Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Hemet

Go
Hemet restaurants
Toast

Hemet restaurants that serve flautas

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill image

GRILL

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill

3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
Takeout
17. FLAUTAS$14.99
Deep fried flour tortillas with your choice of shredded beef or chicken
SIDE FLAUTAS$7.99
Two deep fried flour tortillas with your choice of shredded beef or chicken.
More about Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill
Item pic

 

Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

1127 South Sanderson Avenue, Hemet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FLAUTAS$8.49
Rolled taquitos on flour tortilla, choice of beef or chicken topped with guacamole, cheese & sour cream
FLAUTAS COMBO$9.99
Rolled taquitos on a flour tortilla, filled with choice of beef or chicken, rice and beans on the side. FREE Med drink
More about Albertos Mexican Food- Hemet

Browse other tasty dishes in Hemet

Quesadillas

Chicken Fajitas

Taco Salad

Bean Burritos

Shrimp Tacos

French Fries

Chicken Salad

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Hemet to explore

Temecula

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Palm Springs

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Murrieta

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Wildomar

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1579 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston