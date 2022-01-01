Grilled chicken in Hialeah

Go
Hialeah restaurants
Toast

Hialeah restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Comfort Grilled Chicken image

 

NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’

6189 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Comfort Grilled Chicken$9.00
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed black beans, grilled onions, roasted corn, house cilantro aioli, choice of bowl base & side.
More about NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’
Main pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM Miami Lakes

6704 Main St, Miami Lakes

Avg 3.6 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken
More about BurgerIM Miami Lakes
Item pic

 

100 Montaditos

6801 Main Street, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
45. Grilled Chicken, avocado, arugula and alioli (Cereal Bread)$2.50
7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli$1.00
41. Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and mayo$1.50
More about 100 Montaditos
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes

15135 NW 67th Ave, Miami Lakes

Avg 4.3 (1190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes

Browse other tasty dishes in Hialeah

Steak Sandwiches

Pastries

Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken

Quesadillas

Chicken Burritos

Steak Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Hialeah to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston