Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Hialeah

Go
Hialeah restaurants
Toast

Hialeah restaurants that serve squid

Item pic

 

Sushi Sake - Miami Lakes

7301 MIAMI LAKES DRIVE, MIAMI LAKES

No reviews yet
Takeout
IKA DEEP FRIED SQUID$12.00
More about Sushi Sake - Miami Lakes
Item pic

 

Sushi Sake - Hialeah Gardens

2885 WEST 68 STREET, HIALEAH GARDENS

No reviews yet
Takeout
IKA DEEP FRIED SQUID$12.00
More about Sushi Sake - Hialeah Gardens

Browse other tasty dishes in Hialeah

Chicken Burritos

Steak Bowls

Tuna Salad

Salmon

Cheesecake

Ribeye Steak

Grilled Chicken

Crab Rangoon

Map

More near Hialeah to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1141 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (370 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (251 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (127 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1141 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (619 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1053 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (708 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston