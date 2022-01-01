Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Hickory

Go
Hickory restaurants
Toast

Hickory restaurants that serve fried pickles

Coach's - Hickory image

 

Coach's - Hickory

2049 CATAWBA VALLEY BLVD, HICKORY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$7.99
More about Coach's - Hickory
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar image

 

Cafe Rule & Wine Bar

242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$9.00
Served with Ranch, Chipotle Aioli
More about Cafe Rule & Wine Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Hickory

Fish Tacos

Grits

Pies

Pancakes

French Fries

Tacos

Salmon

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Hickory to explore

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston