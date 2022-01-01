Scallops in Hickory
Hickory restaurants that serve scallops
Market on Main
332 First Ave SW, Hickory
|Manicotti Florentine w/shrimp, scallops & crab
|$8.00
|Jumbo Sea Scallops & Shrimp w/lobster ravioli
|$28.50
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory
|Scallops
|$27.00
Pan Seared, Mushroom and Parmesan Risotto, Asparagus, Brown Butter Lemon Sauce
GRILL
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
2039 N Center St, Hickory
|Scalloped Pot Side
|$5.59