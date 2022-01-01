Spinach salad in Hickory

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cafe Rule & Wine Bar image

 

Cafe Rule & Wine Bar

242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach & Strawberry Salad$13.00
Spinach, Arugula, Fried Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Strawberry Balsamic Dressing
More about Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill image

GRILL

WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

2039 N Center St, Hickory

Avg 3.7 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Berry Salad$9.99
seasonal berries, spinach-arugula, chèvre, almonds, pecans, citrus vinaigrette
More about WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

