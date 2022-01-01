Spinach salad in Hickory
Hickory restaurants that serve spinach salad
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory
|Spinach & Strawberry Salad
|$13.00
Spinach, Arugula, Fried Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Strawberry Balsamic Dressing
GRILL
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
2039 N Center St, Hickory
|Spinach & Berry Salad
|$9.99
seasonal berries, spinach-arugula, chèvre, almonds, pecans, citrus vinaigrette