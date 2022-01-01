Highlands restaurants you'll love
Must-try Highlands restaurants
More about Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant - 30 Dillard Road
Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant - 30 Dillard Road
30 Dillard Road, Highlands
|Popular items
|Bean Burrito
|$7.00
Bean and cheese burrito topped with cheese dip
|Cazuelon
|$16.00
Grilled chicken and steak topped with chorizo, grilled onions and Picode Gallo. Served with beans and rice
|Enchiladas Carnitas
|$14.00
Threee corn tortillas stuffed with pulled pork. Topped with cheese dip and served with beans and rice
More about Blue Bike Cafe - 423 N 4th St.
Blue Bike Cafe - 423 N 4th St.
423 N 4th St., Highlands
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sammy
|$2.50
|Cheesesteak
|$14.00
|BYO Omelet
|$10.00