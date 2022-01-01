Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Highlands restaurants you'll love

Go
Highlands restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Highlands

Must-try Highlands restaurants

Main pic

 

Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant - 30 Dillard Road

30 Dillard Road, Highlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bean Burrito$7.00
Bean and cheese burrito topped with cheese dip
Cazuelon$16.00
Grilled chicken and steak topped with chorizo, grilled onions and Picode Gallo. Served with beans and rice
Enchiladas Carnitas$14.00
Threee corn tortillas stuffed with pulled pork. Topped with cheese dip and served with beans and rice
More about Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant - 30 Dillard Road
Blue Bike Cafe image

 

Blue Bike Cafe - 423 N 4th St.

423 N 4th St., Highlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sammy$2.50
Cheesesteak$14.00
BYO Omelet$10.00
More about Blue Bike Cafe - 423 N 4th St.
Consumer pic

 

The Bridge at Mill Creek - 445 N 4th St

445 N 4th St, Highlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Bridge at Mill Creek - 445 N 4th St

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Highlands

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Map

More near Highlands to explore

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston