Omelettes in Hillsboro
Hillsboro restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Chennai Masala
Chennai Masala
2088 NE Stucki Ave, Hillsboro
|Cheese Omelette
|$7.00
An Egg Omelette with added cheese
|Masala Omelette
|$7.00
Delicious combination of eggs, veggies, and a little kick of spice
More about La Provence Orenco Station
La Provence Orenco Station
937 NE Orenco Station Lp, Hillsboro
|Chef Omelette
|$15.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
|Mushroom & Chevre Omelette
|$15.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house-made mushroom pesto and gruyère cheese. Finished with herbed goat cheese. Vegetarian
|Kid Cheese Omelette
|$7.00
Served with fresh fruit or hash browns.