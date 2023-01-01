Chicken wraps in Hillsborough

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Radius Pizzeria & Pub

112 N Churton St, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon & Chicken Wrap$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon, chicken, tomato, mixed greens, carrot & cucumber with pesto aioli & herb vin.
Americana Wrap$14.00
shredded turkey, arugula, goat cheese, balsamic roasted onions, cranberries, walnuts & mayo
Besto Pesto Chicken Wrap$14.00
Shredded chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato, roasted red bell pepper, mixed greens & pesto aioli.
More about Radius Pizzeria & Pub
Item pic

 

Wooden Nickel Pub - Hillsborough

113 N Churton St, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.75
fried chicken tenders tossed with mild wing sauce, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese in a flour tortilla wrap
More about Wooden Nickel Pub - Hillsborough

