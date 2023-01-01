Chicken wraps in Hillsborough
Radius Pizzeria & Pub
112 N Churton St, Hillsborough
|Bacon & Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon, chicken, tomato, mixed greens, carrot & cucumber with pesto aioli & herb vin.
|Americana Wrap
|$14.00
shredded turkey, arugula, goat cheese, balsamic roasted onions, cranberries, walnuts & mayo
|Besto Pesto Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Shredded chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato, roasted red bell pepper, mixed greens & pesto aioli.