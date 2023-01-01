Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Hillsborough

Hillsborough restaurants
Hillsborough restaurants that serve cake

The Nomad

122 King Street, Hillsborough

Salted Caremal Cake$8.00
More about The Nomad
Radius Pizzeria & Pub image

 

Radius Pizzeria & Pub

112 N Churton St, Hillsborough

Maple Pear Upside Down Cake a la mode$6.50
sliced pears sweetened with maple syrup & layered under a rich yellow cake
More about Radius Pizzeria & Pub

