Pies in Hillsborough

Hillsborough restaurants that serve pies
The Nomad
122 King Street, Hillsborough
No reviews yet
Cottage Pie
$18.00
More about The Nomad
Radius Pizzeria & Pub
112 N Churton St, Hillsborough
No reviews yet
Pizza Special - Paddy's Pie
$15.00
herb oil, cheddar, bacon, rosemary potatoes, green onion & sour cream
Apple Pie
$6.50
Comes with caramel sauce and whipped cream.
Key Lime Pie
$6.50
Comes with whipped cream.
More about Radius Pizzeria & Pub
