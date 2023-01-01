Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Hillsborough

Go
Hillsborough restaurants
Toast

Hillsborough restaurants that serve pies

Consumer pic

 

The Nomad

122 King Street, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cottage Pie$18.00
More about The Nomad
Radius Pizzeria & Pub image

 

Radius Pizzeria & Pub

112 N Churton St, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pizza Special - Paddy's Pie$15.00
herb oil, cheddar, bacon, rosemary potatoes, green onion & sour cream
Apple Pie$6.50
Comes with caramel sauce and whipped cream.
Key Lime Pie$6.50
Comes with whipped cream.
More about Radius Pizzeria & Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Hillsborough

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Pork Belly

Curry

Spaghetti

Map

More near Hillsborough to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (656 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (168 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston