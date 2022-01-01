Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Hinsdale

Hinsdale restaurants
Toast

Hinsdale restaurants that serve chicken salad

Door County Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

29 E 1st Street, Hinsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Banner pic

 

RML Cafe

5601 S. County Line Rd., Hinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad on a Croissant$8.00
More about RML Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CAKES

Toni Patisserie & Cafe

51 S Washington St, Hinsdale

Avg 4.1 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
Roast Chicken, Green Apple, Celery, Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Brioche Roll
More about Toni Patisserie & Cafe

