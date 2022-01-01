Hoboken American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Hoboken
FRENCH FRIES
Touch The Heart
324 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Szechuan Crispy Green Beans
|$13.00
blanched green beans, light tempura & topped with chili oil
|Chinese BBQ Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
Crunchy brussels sprouts tossed in a house made black garlic BBQ sauce topped with fried onions, tuxedo sesame seeds and scallions.
|General Tso Chicken Dumplings
|$15.00
fried dumplings stuffed with chicken, garlic & ginger tossed in general tso’s sauce
BBQ • GRILL
Farside Tavern
531 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|DA'BURGER
|$14.00
|QUESADILLA
|$11.00
|SHREDDED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
GRILL
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
1405 Grand St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.00
Tossed in one sauce or two sauces mixed together. Half & Half unavailable
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Lightly breaded chicken tossed in a buffalo sauced with lettuce, tomatoes, and chunky blue cheese dressing
|California Burger
|$16.00
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles with a cilantro jalapeño sauce
GRILL
Black Bear Bar
205 Washington St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled buffalo chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce with blue cheese
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.99
515 Washington Street
515 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.