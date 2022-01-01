Hoboken American restaurants you'll love

Go
Hoboken restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Hoboken

Touch The Heart image

FRENCH FRIES

Touch The Heart

324 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 4 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Szechuan Crispy Green Beans$13.00
blanched green beans, light tempura & topped with chili oil
Chinese BBQ Roasted Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Crunchy brussels sprouts tossed in a house made black garlic BBQ sauce topped with fried onions, tuxedo sesame seeds and scallions.
General Tso Chicken Dumplings$15.00
fried dumplings stuffed with chicken, garlic & ginger tossed in general tso’s sauce
More about Touch The Heart
Farside Tavern image

BBQ • GRILL

Farside Tavern

531 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.1 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DA'BURGER$14.00
QUESADILLA$11.00
SHREDDED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
More about Farside Tavern
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant image

GRILL

Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant

1405 Grand St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wings$12.00
Tossed in one sauce or two sauces mixed together. Half & Half unavailable
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Lightly breaded chicken tossed in a buffalo sauced with lettuce, tomatoes, and chunky blue cheese dressing
California Burger$16.00
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles with a cilantro jalapeño sauce
More about Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
Black Bear Bar image

GRILL

Black Bear Bar

205 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled buffalo chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce with blue cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
More about Black Bear Bar
515 Washington Street image

 

515 Washington Street

515 Washington Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 515 Washington Street
Grubbs Takeaway - Hoboken image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • SUBS

Grubbs Takeaway - Hoboken

418 washington st, hoboken

Avg 4.4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
More about Grubbs Takeaway - Hoboken

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hoboken

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Pretzels

Map

More near Hoboken to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Secaucus

No reviews yet

Union City

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston