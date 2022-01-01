Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Hoboken

Go
Hoboken restaurants
Toast

Hoboken restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Imposto's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Imposto's Pizza

102 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Roll$9.33
Breaded chicken and mozzarella with a side of our delicious marinara
More about Imposto's Pizza
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant image

GRILL

Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant

1405 Grand St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southwest Chicken Rolls$10.00
More about Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant

