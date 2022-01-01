Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Hoboken

Hoboken restaurants
Hoboken restaurants that serve lobsters

Dolce & Salato

1101 Grand St, Hoboken

TakeoutDelivery
Lobster tail$3.95
sfoglia shell filled with chantilly cream and dipped in chocolate ganache
More about Dolce & Salato
Saku Hoboken image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Saku Hoboken

936 Park Ave, Hoboken

Avg 4 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Egg Roll$18.00
More about Saku Hoboken

