Lobsters in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Lobsters
Hoboken restaurants that serve lobsters
Dolce & Salato
1101 Grand St, Hoboken
No reviews yet
Lobster tail
$3.95
sfoglia shell filled with chantilly cream and dipped in chocolate ganache
More about Dolce & Salato
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Saku Hoboken
936 Park Ave, Hoboken
Avg 4
(282 reviews)
Lobster Egg Roll
$18.00
More about Saku Hoboken
