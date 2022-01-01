Holbrook restaurants you'll love
Holbrook's top cuisines
Must-try Holbrook restaurants
More about Senor Taco Mexican Grill
WRAPS • PIZZA • BURRITOS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Senor Taco Mexican Grill
480-19 Patchogue Holbrook Road, Holbrook
|Popular items
|Small Quesadillas
Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.
|Empanadas
|$8.60
(3 pcs) Ground beef, chicken, or buffalo chicken.
|Large Quesadillas
Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.
More about Toast Coffee House - Express
Toast Coffee House - Express
4250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Holbrook
|Popular items
|Classic Egg Sandwich
|$5.95
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.50
|The Bad Larry
|$9.95
More about Karvers Grille
Karvers Grille
480 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd, Holbrook