Holbrook restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Holbrook

Holbrook's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Holbrook restaurants

Senor Taco Mexican Grill image

WRAPS • PIZZA • BURRITOS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Senor Taco Mexican Grill

480-19 Patchogue Holbrook Road, Holbrook

Avg 4.7 (2278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Quesadillas
Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.
Empanadas$8.60
(3 pcs) Ground beef, chicken, or buffalo chicken.
Large Quesadillas
Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.
Toast Coffee House - Express image

 

Toast Coffee House - Express

4250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Holbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Egg Sandwich$5.95
Chai Tea Latte$4.50
The Bad Larry$9.95
Restaurant banner

 

Karvers Grille

480 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd, Holbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
