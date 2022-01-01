Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Holbrook

Holbrook restaurants
Holbrook restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Karvers Grille

480 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd, Holbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Bowl$19.00
Crunchy taco bowl filled with cajun chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, black beans, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, sour cream & chipotle ranch dressing
More about Karvers Grille
Senor Taco Mexican Grill image

WRAPS • PIZZA • BURRITOS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Senor Taco Mexican Grill

480-19 Patchogue Holbrook Road, Holbrook

Avg 4.7 (2278 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Street Taco$4.08
Taco Meal$58.71
12 Crispy or Soft flour tortillas shells, protein (Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken), lettuce, blended cheese, homemade Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, and Beans (Black, Pinto or Refried). Chips and Salsa included.
Baja Fish Taco (Grilled)$4.99
More about Senor Taco Mexican Grill

