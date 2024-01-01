Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried rice in
Holland
/
Holland
/
Fried Rice
Holland restaurants that serve fried rice
Mizu Sushi
99 E 8th st Suite 110, Holland
No reviews yet
Fried Rice
$12.99
More about Mizu Sushi
OI Asian Bistro
68 West 8th Street, Holland
No reviews yet
Fried Rice
$12.00
Jasmine rice stir-fry with choice of meat, egg, white onion, green onion, carrot
More about OI Asian Bistro
