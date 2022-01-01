Holly restaurants you'll love
More about Bittersweet Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bittersweet Cafe
112 S Saginaw St, Holly
|Popular items
|Renaissance
|$9.99
Mixed greens, blue cheese, dried cranberries, pecans and red onion with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
|Medieval Maurice
|$9.99
Mixed greens with chopped turkey, ham, Swiss cheese and black olives tossed in homemade Maurice dressing and garnished with boiled egg
and tomato slices
|Carry Nation Cobb
|$11.99
Turkey breast, bacon, shredded Colby-Jack cheese, crumbled blue cheese, sliced boiled egg,
diced tomatoes and black olives, served over mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
More about Holly Hotel
Holly Hotel
110 Battle Alley, Holly
|Popular items
|LINGONBERRY DUCK
|$48.00
Half of a Maple Creek Farms duck, slow roasted and served with our Holly Hotel lingonberry sauce. Complete dinner Includes Soup of the Day, Appropriate side dishes, Holly Hotel baked Breads, Butter and your choice of Salad.
|CHEESECAKE togo
|$9.00