Holly restaurants you'll love

Holly restaurants
  Holly

Must-try Holly restaurants

Bittersweet Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bittersweet Cafe

112 S Saginaw St, Holly

Avg 4.8 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Renaissance$9.99
Mixed greens, blue cheese, dried cranberries, pecans and red onion with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Medieval Maurice$9.99
Mixed greens with chopped turkey, ham, Swiss cheese and black olives tossed in homemade Maurice dressing and garnished with boiled egg
and tomato slices
Carry Nation Cobb$11.99
Turkey breast, bacon, shredded Colby-Jack cheese, crumbled blue cheese, sliced boiled egg,
diced tomatoes and black olives, served over mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
More about Bittersweet Cafe
Holly Hotel image

 

Holly Hotel

110 Battle Alley, Holly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LINGONBERRY DUCK$48.00
Half of a Maple Creek Farms duck, slow roasted and served with our Holly Hotel lingonberry sauce. Complete dinner Includes Soup of the Day, Appropriate side dishes, Holly Hotel baked Breads, Butter and your choice of Salad.
CHEESECAKE togo$9.00
More about Holly Hotel
River Rock Bar & Grill image

GRILL

River Rock Bar & Grill

15100 Dixie Hwy, Holly

Avg 3.3 (164 reviews)
Popular items
Two Hearted Fish & Chips$22.25
Fried Pickle Spears$9.25
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.50
More about River Rock Bar & Grill

