Penne in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Hollywood restaurants that serve penne

Amici Trattoria Italiana image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Amici Trattoria Italiana

11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Penne (Lunch)$10.50
Baked Penne$15.00
More about Amici Trattoria Italiana
Brimstone Woodfire Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Ratatouille Lentil Penne$18.00
More about Brimstone Woodfire Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.

16660 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LUNCH PENNE ALFREDO W CHIX$15.50
Lunch Portion PENNE ALFREDO with grilled chicken served with 2 rolls
ADULT PENNE ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN$28.00
PENNE ALFREDO with grilled chicken. served with 3 rolls & salad
LUNCH PENNE VODKA$13.50
Lunch Portion PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce served with 2 rolls
More about Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.
La Strega Cucina Italiana - Pembroke Pines image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP

17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
(GLUTEN FREE) Penne Pasta
PENNE VODKA$21.95
More about La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP

