Shumai in
Hollywood
/
Hollywood
/
Shumai
Hollywood restaurants that serve shumai
Ishilima
15807 Pines Blvd, Hollywood
No reviews yet
Shrimp Shumai
$14.00
Steamed Shrimp Dumplings, Scallion, Yuzu Ponzu
More about Ishilima
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Imasa Sushi
8570 stirling rd, Hollywood
Avg 4.7
(2004 reviews)
Shrimp Shumai
$7.00
More about Imasa Sushi
