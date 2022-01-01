Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown

Bar Leather Apron

 

Bar Leather Apron

745 Fort St,Ste 127A, Honolulu

Avg 4.7 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Japan Old Fashioned
Umami infused Japanese Whisky, Maple, Angostura Bitters, Demerara (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice.)
Leather Soul
2020 B.L.A. Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Cynar, Laphroaig 10 Year, Sea Salt, Lemon Oil (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice. Express oils from lemon peel discs over top of cocktail and discard.)
Yuzu Mule
Suntory Haku Vodka, Yuzu, Lime, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
(Directions- Shake bottled cocktail to incorporate before opening. Pour over ice. Top with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer. Garnish with Angostura Bitters
compressed lime wheels.)
More about Bar Leather Apron
Encore Saloon

PIZZA • TACOS

Encore Saloon

10 North Hotel St, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TREE HUGGER TACO$3.50
Sauteed squash, zucchini, and mushrooms topped with cilantro pesto, crema and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TACO$3.50
Chipotle marinated chicken topped with chipotle crema, onions and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
CARNE ASADA TACO$3.50
Grittled beef topped with avocado crema, onion and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
More about Encore Saloon
Restaurant banner

 

Bourbon Street Restaurant and Bar

1055 Alakea St, Honolulu

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beignets$8.00
Sweet Basil Crab Cakes$21.00
Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya$16.00
More about Bourbon Street Restaurant and Bar
Sala Thai HI

 

Sala Thai HI

1333 Nuuanu Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sala Thai HI

