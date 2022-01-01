Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
Bar Leather Apron
745 Fort St,Ste 127A, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Japan Old Fashioned
Umami infused Japanese Whisky, Maple, Angostura Bitters, Demerara (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice.)
|Leather Soul
2020 B.L.A. Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Cynar, Laphroaig 10 Year, Sea Salt, Lemon Oil (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice. Express oils from lemon peel discs over top of cocktail and discard.)
|Yuzu Mule
Suntory Haku Vodka, Yuzu, Lime, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
(Directions- Shake bottled cocktail to incorporate before opening. Pour over ice. Top with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer. Garnish with Angostura Bitters
compressed lime wheels.)
PIZZA • TACOS
Encore Saloon
10 North Hotel St, Honolulu
|Popular items
|TREE HUGGER TACO
|$3.50
Sauteed squash, zucchini, and mushrooms topped with cilantro pesto, crema and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TACO
|$3.50
Chipotle marinated chicken topped with chipotle crema, onions and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$3.50
Grittled beef topped with avocado crema, onion and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
Bourbon Street Restaurant and Bar
1055 Alakea St, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Beignets
|$8.00
|Sweet Basil Crab Cakes
|$21.00
|Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya
|$16.00