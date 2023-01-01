Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Waikiki

Waikiki restaurants
Waikiki restaurants that serve lobsters

Hula Grill Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac & Cheese$23.00
Lobster meat, béchamel sauce, parmesan cheese, ballerine pasta
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
Duke's Waikiki image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Tristan Lobster Tails$69.00
two 1/4lb. tristan de cunha tails, roasted with a basil garlic glaze, herbed jasmine farro rice, butter & lemon
More about Duke's Waikiki
Noi Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai - Honolulu

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (3278 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Lobster$29.95
Our delicious spicy-sour soup is served simmering hot at your table with a succulent lobster tail, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.
More about Noi Thai - Honolulu

