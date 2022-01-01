Hopkinton restaurants you'll love
Must-try Hopkinton restaurants
More about Glendale Dining Services
Glendale Dining Services
50 West Main Street, Hopkinton
|Popular items
|The Bobbi Gibb
|$4.25
Seasoned Grilled Vegetables, Hummus, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Maine Tomatoes, Tabbouleh in a Whole Wheat Wrap. Served with a Bag of Chips & Pickle
|The Bill Rodgers
|$5.95
Shaved Virginia Ham, Genoa, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Sliced Maine Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Olive Oil and Red Wine Vinegar. Served with a Bag of Chips & Pickle
|The 26.2 Salad
|$4.75
Baby Green & Red Leaf Lettuce from Little Leaf Farms with Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Red Onions, English Cucumbers and Matchstick Carrots
More about Ko Sushi
Ko Sushi
25 Hayward St, Hopkinton
More about Start Line Brewing Company
Start Line Brewing Company
151R Hayden Rowe, Hopkinton