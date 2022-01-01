Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken pizza in
Horsham
/
Horsham
/
Chicken Pizza
Horsham restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Tonelli's Pizza Pub
278 Easton rd, Horsham
No reviews yet
Pizza Chicken Cheesesteak
$13.50
Topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
More about Tonelli's Pizza Pub
Lee's Hoagie House - Horsham
870 Easton Road, Horsham
No reviews yet
THIRD CHICKEN PIZZA STEAK
$9.25
1/2 CHICKEN PIZZA STEAK
$11.25
More about Lee's Hoagie House - Horsham
