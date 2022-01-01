Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Second Ward restaurants you'll love

Go
Second Ward restaurants
Toast

Second Ward's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Food trucks
Food Trucks
Vegan
Vegan
Scroll right

Must-try Second Ward restaurants

Herban Frequency image

 

Herban Frequency

1517 Alabama Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Phatty Fries$15.00
Reeeeemiiix!!
We've put all of the flavors of our Phatty on bed of loaded fries! Hella seasoned beefy crumbles with organic, caramelized onions & peppers, dripping with in house Phatty sawse & Trill O.G. sawse!
Bunn-B Loaded Fries 🍟 🥓$15.00
Our Western BBQ Bae-Con Loaded Fries featuring hella seasoned beefy crumbles, bae'con, Bawse BBQ Sawse, Trill-OG Sawse, and fried onions.
A FrEQ Fam Favorite!
The Phatty Melt 2.0$22.00
Who doesn't love a BADDIE with a Phatty?! Hella seasoned double patties with organic, caramelized onions & peppers, dripping sawse & cheese. Try the Phatty Melt 2.0...same delicious flavors with a remixed sauce. Served with our infamous fries.
We promise that it’ll be one of the BEST things you’ve ever put in your mouth. Read our reviews for proof! 💜😝💚
More about Herban Frequency
The Acadian Coast image

 

The Acadian Coast

2929 Navigation #200, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deaux$28.00
Fried catfish and fried colossal shrimp. Served with Cole Slaw and Fries
Side Salad$5.00
More about The Acadian Coast
Sports Creek Houston image

 

Sports Creek Houston

2619 Polk St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (245 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sports Creek Houston
White Rhino Patio & Cocktail Bar image

 

White Rhino Patio & Cocktail Bar

319 MILBY ST, HOUSTON

Avg 4.6 (75 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about White Rhino Patio & Cocktail Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Fitzcarraldo

3517 Navigation blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
More about Fitzcarraldo
Map

More near Second Ward to explore

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Mid-West

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1337 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston