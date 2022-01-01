Second Ward restaurants you'll love
Herban Frequency
1517 Alabama Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Phatty Fries
|$15.00
Reeeeemiiix!!
We've put all of the flavors of our Phatty on bed of loaded fries! Hella seasoned beefy crumbles with organic, caramelized onions & peppers, dripping with in house Phatty sawse & Trill O.G. sawse!
|Bunn-B Loaded Fries 🍟 🥓
|$15.00
Our Western BBQ Bae-Con Loaded Fries featuring hella seasoned beefy crumbles, bae'con, Bawse BBQ Sawse, Trill-OG Sawse, and fried onions.
A FrEQ Fam Favorite!
|The Phatty Melt 2.0
|$22.00
Who doesn't love a BADDIE with a Phatty?! Hella seasoned double patties with organic, caramelized onions & peppers, dripping sawse & cheese. Try the Phatty Melt 2.0...same delicious flavors with a remixed sauce. Served with our infamous fries.
We promise that it’ll be one of the BEST things you’ve ever put in your mouth. Read our reviews for proof! 💜😝💚
The Acadian Coast
2929 Navigation #200, Houston
|Popular items
|Deaux
|$28.00
Fried catfish and fried colossal shrimp. Served with Cole Slaw and Fries
|Side Salad
|$5.00
White Rhino Patio & Cocktail Bar
319 MILBY ST, HOUSTON
Fitzcarraldo
3517 Navigation blvd, Houston