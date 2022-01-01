Tacos in Huntersville
Huntersville restaurants that serve tacos
HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE
13812 Cinnabar Place, Huntersville
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$10.99
|Tempura Shrimp Tacos
|$10.99
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$10.99
Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd.
9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101, Huntersville
|Buffalo Shrimp Tacos
|$13.95
Fried buffalo shrimp, gorgonzola, arugula (Served with 4oz side of black beans)
|Korean Pork BBQ Tacos
|$11.25
Oven roasted pulled pork, cilantro-honey slaw, and korean bbq sauce (Served with 4oz side of black beans)
|Fish Tacos
|$12.95
Beer battered wild caught Mahi Mahi, fried, with cilantro-honey slaw and spicy ranch(Served with 4oz side of black beans)