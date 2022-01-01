Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Huntersville

Huntersville restaurants
Huntersville restaurants that serve tacos

HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE

13812 Cinnabar Place, Huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$10.99
Tempura Shrimp Tacos$10.99
Pork Belly Tacos$10.99
More about HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE
Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd.

9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101, Huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Shrimp Tacos$13.95
Fried buffalo shrimp, gorgonzola, arugula (Served with 4oz side of black beans)
Korean Pork BBQ Tacos$11.25
Oven roasted pulled pork, cilantro-honey slaw, and korean bbq sauce (Served with 4oz side of black beans)
Fish Tacos$12.95
Beer battered wild caught Mahi Mahi, fried, with cilantro-honey slaw and spicy ranch(Served with 4oz side of black beans)
More about Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd.

