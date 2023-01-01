Tuna salad in Huntersville
Huntersville restaurants that serve tuna salad
Famous Toastery - Huntersville
12715 Conner Drive, Huntersville
|Tuna Salad
|$13.00
Housemade albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato served on toasted rye with choice of side
Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd. - 9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101
9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101, Huntersville
|Ginger Tuna Salad
|$9.95
A scoop of albacore tuna (blended with wasabi mayo and ginger), mixed greens, tomato, celery, carrots, red onion