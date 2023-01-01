Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Huntersville

Huntersville restaurants
Huntersville restaurants that serve tuna salad

Main pic

 

Famous Toastery - Huntersville

12715 Conner Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad$13.00
Housemade albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato served on toasted rye with choice of side
More about Famous Toastery - Huntersville
Pinky’s Westside Grill- Gilead Rd. image

 

Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd. - 9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101

9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101, Huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ginger Tuna Salad$9.95
A scoop of albacore tuna (blended with wasabi mayo and ginger), mixed greens, tomato, celery, carrots, red onion
More about Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd. - 9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101

