Quesadillas in Huntington

More about Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que
1537 3rd Ave, Huntington
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
26 Pullman square, Huntington
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.