Quesadillas in Huntington

Huntington restaurants
Huntington restaurants that serve quesadillas

Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que

1537 3rd Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.3 (809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.99
More about Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

26 Pullman square, Huntington

Avg 4.2 (1833 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Roosters

