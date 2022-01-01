Boneless wings in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que
1537 3rd Ave, Huntington
|8 Boneless Wings
|$8.99
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
26 Pullman square, Huntington
|5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$7.29
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$13.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.