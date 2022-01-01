Boneless wings in Huntington

Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que

1537 3rd Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.3 (809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
8 Boneless Wings$8.99
More about Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce) image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

26 Pullman square, Huntington

Avg 4.2 (1833 reviews)
Takeout
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.29
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$13.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters

