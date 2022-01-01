Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Huntington

Huntington restaurants
Huntington restaurants that serve sliders

Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe

857 3rd Ave, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Dribble Sliders$12.99
Juicy lucy double cheeseburger sliders served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, parmesan mayo & fries.
More about Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

26 Pullman square, Huntington

Avg 4.2 (1833 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Slider Combo Grilled$4.99
Rooster Little (Grilled) with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Chicken Slider Combo Fried$4.99
Rooster Little (Fried) with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Roosters

