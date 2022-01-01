Sliders in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve sliders
Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
857 3rd Ave, Huntington
|Double Dribble Sliders
|$12.99
Juicy lucy double cheeseburger sliders served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, parmesan mayo & fries.
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
26 Pullman square, Huntington
|Chicken Slider Combo Grilled
|$4.99
Rooster Little (Grilled) with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|Chicken Slider Combo Fried
|$4.99
Rooster Little (Fried) with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.