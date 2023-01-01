Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville

2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Jumbo, fresh Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, shredded lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, red onion rings and pickle planks. Served with curly-q fries and scratch-made buttermilk ranch
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
PaPPo's Pizzeria

7540 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BREADED BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
breaded chicken breast, homemade buffalo sauce, mayo, and provolone cheese
More about PaPPo's Pizzeria

