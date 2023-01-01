Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Jumbo, fresh Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, shredded lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, red onion rings and pickle planks. Served with curly-q fries and scratch-made buttermilk ranch