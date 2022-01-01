French toast in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve french toast
BAGELS
Canadian Bakin
501 Church Street NW A, Huntsville
|Cinnamon Brioche French Toast *Wednesdays Only!*
|$7.50
*WEDNESDAYS ONLY* Two slices of our popular Cinnamon Brioche sliced, battered, and served as a decadent French Toast. Topped with blueberry compote, whipped cream and served with a side of fruit.
Brickhouse Sports Cafe
7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville
|French Toast
|$11.00
Three thick cut slices of French toast. Served with bacon