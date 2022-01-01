Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

BAGELS

Canadian Bakin

501 Church Street NW A, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Brioche French Toast *Wednesdays Only!*$7.50
*WEDNESDAYS ONLY* Two slices of our popular Cinnamon Brioche sliced, battered, and served as a decadent French Toast. Topped with blueberry compote, whipped cream and served with a side of fruit.
More about Canadian Bakin
Rhythm on Monroe image

 

Rhythm on Monroe

700 Monroe St, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry French Toast$14.00
More about Rhythm on Monroe
Item pic

 

Brickhouse Sports Cafe

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$11.00
Three thick cut slices of French toast. Served with bacon
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Superhero Chefs Huntsville

930 Old Monrovia Road Northwest Suite 3, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding Granola French Toast$12.99
Caramel Apple French Toast Sticks$9.00
More about Superhero Chefs Huntsville

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville

Sliders

Eel

Wontons

Rice Bowls

Pudding

Lobsters

Baked Ziti

Quesadillas

Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston