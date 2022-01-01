Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro

2358 Whitesburg Dr Sw, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$3.00
This light and fluffy muffin is packed with blueberries and topped with brown sugar for a sweet treat for breakfast! [GF, DF, SF]
Dozen Muffin$30.00
Banana Nut Muffin$3.00
Similar to our Chocolate Walnut Banana Bread, this muffin is loaded with sweet bananas and melty chocolate chips. Who says you can't have dessert for breakfast?!
More about Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Charlie Foster's

3414 Governors Dr SW suite 470, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$4.00
More about Charlie Foster's

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville

Cheese Fries

Sliders

Lobsters

Grits

Chicken Noodle Soup

Tuna Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston