Potstickers in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve potstickers
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Edamame potstickers
|$7.50
Edamame stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
|6 Potstickers
|$7.50
Plump chicken and cabbage-stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville
|Thai Pot Sticker
|$7.45
Choose between fried or steamed dumplings filled with
vegetables and chicken with Thai ginger soy sauce
