Ravioli in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve ravioli

Commerce Kitchen image

 

Commerce Kitchen

300 Franklin St SE, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Ravioli$18.00
More about Commerce Kitchen
Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$12.50
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella. Finished with scallions. (Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles
Pane e Vino image

PIZZA

Pane e Vino

300 Church St SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.3 (1391 reviews)
Takeout
Butternut Ravioli$15.00
Three Cheese Ravioli$14.00
More about Pane e Vino
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$12.50
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella. Finished with scallions. (Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles
Church Street Wine Shoppe image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Church Street Wine Shoppe

102 Gates SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Ricotta Ravioli$26.00
More about Church Street Wine Shoppe
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Terry's Pizza

7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli W/breadstick$8.19
More about Terry's Pizza

