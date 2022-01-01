Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve pretzels

BAGELS

Canadian Bakin

501 Church Street NW A, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pretzel: Cinnamon Sugar$4.00
Pretzels$4.00
A Large German style soft pretzel, lightly salted.
More about Canadian Bakin
HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Brickhouse Sports Cafe

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$8.00
Pretzels bites with beer cheese
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe
Standard Market - Huntsville

127 Holmes Avenue Northwest #102, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$9.00
More about Standard Market - Huntsville
Cookie Fix

300 Pelham Ave., Ste. A3, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salted Caramel Pretzel$2.65
semi-sweet chocolate chips, caramel bits, pretzels, sea salt
More about Cookie Fix

