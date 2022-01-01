Pretzels in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve pretzels
BAGELS
Canadian Bakin
501 Church Street NW A, Huntsville
|Pretzel: Cinnamon Sugar
|$4.00
|Pretzels
|$4.00
A Large German style soft pretzel, lightly salted.
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Brickhouse Sports Cafe
7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.00
Pretzels bites with beer cheese
Standard Market - Huntsville
127 Holmes Avenue Northwest #102, Huntsville
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.00