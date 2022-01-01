Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Hyattsville

Go
Hyattsville restaurants
Toast

Hyattsville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Kabob$89.99
Family meals feed 6 people. Please allow 2 hours for preparation time when ordering.
Dinner includes grilled chicken kabobs (12), grilled vegetables (6), rice (half pan), tzatziki sauce, hummus, pita, Harira soup (64 oz), dates.
Kid's Grilled Chicken$8.00
grilled chicken breast with choice of fries or fruit (GFF)
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mid Atlantic Seafood

3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville

Avg 4 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken on fresh romaine and parmesan with caesar dressing
More about Mid Atlantic Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Hyattsville

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Penne

Collard Greens

Fried Rice

Tuna Sandwiches

Cake

Pecan Pies

Chili

Map

More near Hyattsville to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston