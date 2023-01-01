Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Hyattsville

Go
Hyattsville restaurants
Toast

Hyattsville restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Consumer pic

 

Trinity Grill & Bar

3010 Hamilton Street, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls$12.95
More about Trinity Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

Suga & Spice LLC - 5557 Baltimore Avenue STE 100

5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls$15.00
Coco Jerk Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Jerk Chicken Brioche Sandwich w/Honey Glaze$16.00
Deep fried jerk chicken white cheddar house aioli cheese lettuce tomatoes on a brioche bun served with fries
More about Suga & Spice LLC - 5557 Baltimore Avenue STE 100

Browse other tasty dishes in Hyattsville

Nachos

Pupusa

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Pancakes

Grilled Chicken Salad

Crab Cakes

Turkey Bacon

Map

More near Hyattsville to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (803 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (803 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (422 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (604 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (168 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston