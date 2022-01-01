Chicken sandwiches in Idaho Springs
Idaho Springs restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Westbound & Down - Idaho Springs - 1617 Miner Street
Westbound & Down - Idaho Springs - 1617 Miner Street
1617 Miner Street, Idaho Springs
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Chicken thigh, house hot rub, white cheddar, coleslaw, tomato and pickles
More about Marion's of the Rockies - Breakfast - Brunch- Lunch
Marion's of the Rockies - Breakfast - Brunch- Lunch
2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144, Idaho Springs
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
6oz grilled chicken breast served on a kaiser roll and choice of one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle on the side.