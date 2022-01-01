Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Idaho Springs

Idaho Springs restaurants
Idaho Springs restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Westbound & Down - Idaho Springs - 1617 Miner Street

1617 Miner Street, Idaho Springs

Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chicken thigh, house hot rub, white cheddar, coleslaw, tomato and pickles
Marion's of the Rockies - Breakfast - Brunch- Lunch

2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144, Idaho Springs

Avg 4.5 (1226 reviews)
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
6oz grilled chicken breast served on a kaiser roll and choice of one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle on the side.
