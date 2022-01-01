Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve chopped salad

Boscoso's Chopped Salad image

 

Boscoso Italian Kitchen

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boscoso's Chopped Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, Sicilian chicken, salami, grated parmesan. Served with our house Dijon Vinaigrette on the side or tossed on request. Enough for two or more to share.
More about Boscoso Italian Kitchen
Hangar 24 Orange County image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hangar 24 Orange County

17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 110, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (288 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Kale Salad$13.00
More about Hangar 24 Orange County
Everyday Eatery image

 

Everyday Eatery

6634 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mexicali Chop Salad$14.00
chipotle chicken, mixed lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, black beans, corn, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, pepitas, cilantro lime dressing.
More about Everyday Eatery
Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boscoso's Chopped Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, Sicilian chicken, salami, grated parmesan. Served with our house Dijon Vinaigrette on the side or tossed on request.
More about Smart Kitchens Inc

