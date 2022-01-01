Chopped salad in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve chopped salad
Boscoso Italian Kitchen
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Boscoso's Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, Sicilian chicken, salami, grated parmesan. Served with our house Dijon Vinaigrette on the side or tossed on request. Enough for two or more to share.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hangar 24 Orange County
17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 110, Irvine
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$13.00
Everyday Eatery
6634 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
|Mexicali Chop Salad
|$14.00
chipotle chicken, mixed lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, black beans, corn, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, pepitas, cilantro lime dressing.