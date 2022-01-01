Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carbonara in
Irvington
/
Irvington
/
Carbonara
Irvington restaurants that serve carbonara
River City Grille
6 South Broadway, Irvington
No reviews yet
Penne Carbonara
$26.00
Pancetta, Onion, Cream, Pecorino, Egg
More about River City Grille
SALADS
Mima Vinoteca - 63 main street
63 main street, Irvington
Avg 4.3
(447 reviews)
Spaghettini Carbonara
$28.00
More about Mima Vinoteca - 63 main street
