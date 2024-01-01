Goat cheese salad in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Fruit, Nut, and Goat Cheese Salad w/ Raspberry Vinaigrette
|$10.95
Arcadia Mix, goat cheese, red onion, quinoa, mandarin oranges, pumpkin seeds, pecans, walnuts, brown sugar, cumin, craisins, almonds, raisins, and cashews. Served with raspberry vinaigrette. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
|Fruit, Nut, and Goat Cheese Salad w/ Raspberry Vinaigrette
|$10.95
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
|Fruit, Nut, and Goat Cheese Salad w/ Raspberry Vinaigrette
|$10.95
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave
420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca
|Fruit, Nut, and Goat Cheese Salad w/ Raspberry Vinaigrette
|$10.95
