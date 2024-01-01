Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Ithaca

Ithaca restaurants
Ithaca restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza

329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit, Nut, and Goat Cheese Salad w/ Raspberry Vinaigrette$10.95
Arcadia Mix, goat cheese, red onion, quinoa, mandarin oranges, pumpkin seeds, pecans, walnuts, brown sugar, cumin, craisins, almonds, raisins, and cashews. Served with raspberry vinaigrette. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*
More about Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
SMOKED SALMON

Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd

2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit, Nut, and Goat Cheese Salad w/ Raspberry Vinaigrette$10.95
Arcadia Mix, goat cheese, red onion, quinoa, mandarin oranges, pumpkin seeds, pecans, walnuts, brown sugar, cumin, craisins, almonds, raisins, and cashews. Served with raspberry vinaigrette. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.

400 N Meadow St, Ithaca

Avg 3.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit, Nut, and Goat Cheese Salad w/ Raspberry Vinaigrette$10.95
Arcadia Mix, goat cheese, red onion, quinoa, mandarin oranges, pumpkin seeds, pecans, walnuts, brown sugar, cumin, craisins, almonds, raisins, and cashews. Served with raspberry vinaigrette. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*
More about Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave

420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit, Nut, and Goat Cheese Salad w/ Raspberry Vinaigrette$10.95
Arcadia Mix, goat cheese, red onion, quinoa, mandarin oranges, pumpkin seeds, pecans, walnuts, brown sugar, cumin, craisins, almonds, raisins, and cashews. Served with raspberry vinaigrette. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*
More about Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave

