Ivar's
Ivar's Seafood Bar in Seattle, WA.
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
13448 Aurora Ave N • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13448 Aurora Ave N
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kidd Valley
Kidd Valley Hamburgers and Shakes in Seattle, WA.
Pinehurst Pub
Friendly Neighborhood Bar with cold beer, great drinks and an excellent kitchen. Play pool or Golden Tee.
32 Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Masala of India Cuisine
Serving Seattle's best Indian cuisine, made to order.